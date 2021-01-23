6 more COVID-19 deaths reported in NWI

Six more people died from COVID-19, according to updated statistics provided Saturday by the Indiana State Department of Health and the Porter County Health Department.
New fatalities from the respiratory disease in NWI included four more in Lake County and one each in Porter and LaPorte counties.
A total of 1,118 people in the Region have died since the pandemic began, including 684 in Lake County, 216 in Porter County, 163 in LaPorte County, 34 in Jasper County and 21 in Newton County.
Across Indiana there were 50 additional deaths, pushing the state's count to 9,317.
New deaths were reported between Dec. 7 and Friday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
State health officials listed 376 deaths statewide as probable, no change from the previous day. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms.
There were 316 new cases added across the Region's five-county area. New totals include 45,349 in Lake County, up 166; 14,897 in Porter County, up 79; 9,065 in LaPorte County, up 59; 2,890 in Jasper County, up 10; and 909 in Newton County, up two.
Indiana saw 3,188 new cases reported, increasing its tally to 608,519. New cases were reported between Nov. 8 and Friday.
The Porter County Health Department listed 20 patients hospitalized and 13,548 people recovered.
Across the state line, Calumet City had 3,053 cases, up 11 from the previous day, and 30,356 tested. Lansing had 2,811 cases, up 13, and 24,030 tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were at 11.1% in Lake County, down from 11.4% the day before; 10.7% in Porter County, down from 10.9%; 13.9% in LaPorte County, down from 14.4%; 15.3% in Newton County, down from 16.5%; and 11.8% in Jasper County, down from 12.2%.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
As of Friday afternoon, 94,461 Hoosiers had been fully vaccinated and 418,892 had received a first dose, ISDH reported. A county distribution graph of vaccinations across Indiana is available online at www.coronavirus.in.gov/vaccine/2680.htm.
There are testing sites available around the state, including at the Gary Health Department, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., and at the Porter County Expo Center, 215 E. Division Road, Valparaiso. For more locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Hoosiers age 70 and up can now make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, along with health care workers, long-term care residents and first responders. Appointments to receive the free immunization must be made online at ourshot.in.gov, or by calling 211.
Appointments can be scheduled at any of 55 hospitals and 91 local health departments across the state, with each site setting its own hours and days of service. All 92 Indiana counties have at least one vaccine site.