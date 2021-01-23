6 more COVID-19 deaths reported in NWI

Six more people died from COVID-19, according to updated statistics provided Saturday by the Indiana State Department of Health and the Porter County Health Department.

New fatalities from the respiratory disease in NWI included four more in Lake County and one each in Porter and LaPorte counties.

A total of 1,118 people in the Region have died since the pandemic began, including 684 in Lake County, 216 in Porter County, 163 in LaPorte County, 34 in Jasper County and 21 in Newton County.

Across Indiana there were 50 additional deaths, pushing the state's count to 9,317.

New deaths were reported between Dec. 7 and Friday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

State health officials listed 376 deaths statewide as probable, no change from the previous day. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms.

There were 316 new cases added across the Region's five-county area. New totals include 45,349 in Lake County, up 166; 14,897 in Porter County, up 79; 9,065 in LaPorte County, up 59; 2,890 in Jasper County, up 10; and 909 in Newton County, up two.