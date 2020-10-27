6 more die to COVID-19 in Northwest Indiana; Region adds 318 new cases

Six more people were reported dead due to COVID-19 on Tuesday in Northwest Indiana, including four in Lake County and two in LaPorte County, and the Region added another 318 positive cases.

The additional deaths bring local totals to 362 in Lake County, 54 in Porter County, 63 in LaPorte County, 11 in Newton County and five in Jasper County, according to data from the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

A total of 495 Hoosiers in Northwest Indiana have died since the beginning of the pandemic.

Statewide, 51 more deaths were reported in a 24-hour period, bringing the total number of Hoosiers lost to the virus to 3,950.

Another 236 deaths statewide were listed as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of those probable deaths was in Porter County, officials said.

New deaths reported Tuesday occurred between Oct. 16 and Monday, state health officials said. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.