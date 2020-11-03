6 more die to COVID-19 in NWI; another 588 test positive

Six more people were reported dead to COVID-19 in Northwest Indiana Tuesday, including four in Lake County and two in Porter County, as the Region added another 588 cases.

The additional deaths bring local totals to 382 in Lake County, 60 in Porter County, 68 in LaPorte County, 12 in Newton County and five in Jasper County, according to data from the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

Statewide, 50 more deaths were reported in a 24-hour period, bringing the total number of Hoosiers lost to the virus to 4,199.

Another 240 deaths statewide were listed as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of those probable deaths was in Porter County, officials said.

New deaths reported Tuesday occurred between Oct. 16 and Monday, state health officials said. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

A total of 588 Northwest Indiana residents have died because of the disease since the pandemic began, and a total of 24,909 have been infected.