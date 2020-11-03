 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
6 more die to COVID-19 in NWI; another 588 test positive
breaking urgent

6 more die to COVID-19 in NWI; another 588 test positive

{{featured_button_text}}

Six more people were reported dead to COVID-19 in Northwest Indiana Tuesday, including four in Lake County and two in Porter County, as the Region added another 588 cases.

The additional deaths bring local totals to 382 in Lake County, 60 in Porter County, 68 in LaPorte County, 12 in Newton County and five in Jasper County, according to data from the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

Statewide, 50 more deaths were reported in a 24-hour period, bringing the total number of Hoosiers lost to the virus to 4,199.

Another 240 deaths statewide were listed as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of those probable deaths was in Porter County, officials said.

New deaths reported Tuesday occurred between Oct. 16 and Monday, state health officials said. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

A total of 588 Northwest Indiana residents have died because of the disease since the pandemic began, and a total of 24,909 have been infected.

Northwest Indiana case totals included 16,748 in Lake County, 4,262 in Porter County, 2,745 in LaPorte County, 860 in Jasper County and 294 in Newton County.

In Porter County, 29 patients were hospitalized and 3,100 had recovered, the county health department said.

Across Indiana, the seven-day positivity rates for all cases was 8.4%.

Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.

County-level seven-day positivity rates in Northwest Indiana included 11.6% in Lake County, 11.7% in Porter County, 8.9% in LaPorte County, 5.4% in Newton County and 10.5% in Jasper County.

Statewide, 2,951 additional positive cases were reported, bringing the total number of Hoosiers diagnosed with COVID-19 to 188,066.

State officials said 1,733,575 individuals have been tested in Indiana, and a total of 2,995,343 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been administered.

Newly reported tests were administered between April 28 and Monday.

Across the state line, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,185 cases and 13,256 tests conducted in Lansing, and 1,416 cases and 17,278 tests in Calumet City.

To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state, including sites in Valparaiso and Michigan City.

Gallery: Popular events canceled or postponed this year

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Voices from key battleground states this afternoon

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts