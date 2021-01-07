6 more NWI residents dead from COVID-19, another 633 infected

Another six people in Northwest Indiana died from COVID-19 and another 633 were infected, data updated Thursday showed.

New deaths in the area included three in Lake County, two in LaPorte County and one in Jasper County, according to updated statistics provided by the Indiana State Department of Health and the Porter County Health Department.

An additional 81 deaths were recorded across Indiana, pushing the state's total to 8,452.

New deaths were reported between Oct. 7 and Wednesday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

A total of 1,035 people in Northwest Indiana's five counties have died from the disease since the pandemic began, including 637 in Lake County, 203 in Porter County, 145 in LaPorte County, 32 in Jasper County and 18 in Newton County.

State health officials listed 371 deaths statewide as probable, down one from the day before. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of those probable deaths was in Porter County, local health officials said.