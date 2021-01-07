6 more NWI residents dead from COVID-19, another 633 infected

Another six people in Northwest Indiana died from COVID-19 and another 633 were infected, data updated Thursday showed.
New deaths in the area included three in Lake County, two in LaPorte County and one in Jasper County, according to updated statistics provided by the Indiana State Department of Health and the Porter County Health Department.
An additional 81 deaths were recorded across Indiana, pushing the state's total to 8,452.
New deaths were reported between Oct. 7 and Wednesday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
A total of 1,035 people in Northwest Indiana's five counties have died from the disease since the pandemic began, including 637 in Lake County, 203 in Porter County, 145 in LaPorte County, 32 in Jasper County and 18 in Newton County.
State health officials listed 371 deaths statewide as probable, down one from the day before. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of those probable deaths was in Porter County, local health officials said.
New infections across Northwest Indiana brought regional case totals to 41,833 in Lake County, up 401; 13,552 in Porter County, up 135; 8,004 in LaPorte County, up 58; 2,605 in Jasper County, up 31; and 853 in Newton County, up eight.
A total of 66,847 NWI residents have tested positive since the pandemic began.
There were 7,344 new cases added across Indiana, for a total count of 546,499. New cases were reported between Dec. 15 and Wednesday.
The Porter County Health Department listed 28 patients hospitalized and 12,343 people recovered.
Across the state line, Calumet City had 2,846 cases, up 15 from the previous day, and 27,855 tested. Lansing had 2,634 cases, up 24, and 21,810 tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were at 16.4% in Lake County, down from 16.5% the day before; 16.5% in Porter County, up from 16.1%; 18.1% in LaPorte County, down from 18.6%; 15.3% in Newton County, up from 15%; and 15.2% in Jasper County, up from 14.6%.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
There are testing sites available around the state, including at the Gary Health Department, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., and at the Porter County Expo Center, 215 E. Division Road, Valparaiso. For more locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.