 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
650 were quarantined in Lake Central, but new executive order brought many back to school
breaking urgent

650 were quarantined in Lake Central, but new executive order brought many back to school

Parents are protesting the mask situation at Lake Central

Hundreds of protesters line the sidewalk along Wicker Avenue in front of Lake Central High School to protest the district's mask mandate.

 John J. Watkins, The Times

ST. JOHN — Lake Central School Corp. reported 650 students and staff in quarantine, even with a mask mandate, but new state guidance helped lower that number overnight.

New data from the school corporation shows that since school started Aug. 10, just over 100 positive cases have been reported in students and another 13 among staff. Lake Central High School has had the most total cases at a single school with 27, but between Aug. 25 to Aug. 31, Kahler Middle School saw the most cases with 16. 

The majority of student quarantines came from Kahler and LCHS with 182 and 106, respectively. 

But on Thursday morning, Superintendent Larry Veracco told The Times most students returned to school that day because of the new executive order that loosened parameters for sending close contacts to quarantine. 

Gov. Eric Holcomb signed an executive order Wednesday that requires K-12 institutions to continue contact tracing, but asked the commissioner of the Indiana Department of Health to reevaluate and modify quarantine parameters for people who adhere to the recommended COVID-19 protocols. 

Under the new school quarantine guidance, in settings where everyone is masked, close contacts will be notified and told to monitor for symptoms for 14 days, but won’t need to quarantine unless symptoms develop. If they do become symptomatic, they should quarantine and get tested regardless of vaccination status. 

In settings where not everyone wears a mask, close contacts will need to quarantine unless they are vaccinated or have had COVID-19 in the past three months. There are three quarantine options for those who need it: 10 or 14 days without a test or seven days with a negative test on days five, six or seven. 

Veracco said they are still determining how many students are still out. 

Join Sandy Curry, Willie Hall, and Michael Quiroz as they ride for Superior Ambulance in East Chicago

The district’s COVID-19 dashboard says any individual who quarantined for at least one day during the reporting period is counted in the total. Most people are included in the data for two weeks. 

Lake Central has had a mask mandate for everyone regardless of vaccination status since school started.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Giant triceratops fossil goes up for auction

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Education Reporter

AnnMarie Hilton is an education reporter for The Times. She grew up in a Chicago suburb and studied journalism at Northwestern University. Before coming to The Times, she worked as a business reporter in Wisconsin.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts