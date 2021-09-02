650 were quarantined in Lake Central, but new executive order brought many back to school

ST. JOHN — Lake Central School Corp. reported 650 students and staff in quarantine, even with a mask mandate, but new state guidance helped lower that number overnight.

New data from the school corporation shows that since school started Aug. 10, just over 100 positive cases have been reported in students and another 13 among staff. Lake Central High School has had the most total cases at a single school with 27, but between Aug. 25 to Aug. 31, Kahler Middle School saw the most cases with 16.

The majority of student quarantines came from Kahler and LCHS with 182 and 106, respectively.

But on Thursday morning, Superintendent Larry Veracco told The Times most students returned to school that day because of the new executive order that loosened parameters for sending close contacts to quarantine.

Gov. Eric Holcomb signed an executive order Wednesday that requires K-12 institutions to continue contact tracing, but asked the commissioner of the Indiana Department of Health to reevaluate and modify quarantine parameters for people who adhere to the recommended COVID-19 protocols.