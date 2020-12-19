7 more die from COVID-19 in Region; state surpasses 7,000 fatalities

Seven more people died from COVID-19 in the Region as Indiana surpassed 7,000 overall deaths from the respiratory disease, according to updated statistics provided Saturday by the Indiana State Department of Health and the Porter County Health Department.

The seven local fatalities included four more in Lake County and three more in Porter County. A total of 869 people in the Region have died since the pandemic's beginning, including 549 in Lake County, 156 in Porter County, 120 in LaPorte County, 26 in Jasper County and 18 in Newton County.

A total of 73 new deaths across Indiana pushed the state's total from 6,944 to 7,017.

New deaths were reported between Dec. 2 and Friday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

State health officials listed 321 deaths statewide as probable. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of those probable deaths was in Porter County, local health officials said.