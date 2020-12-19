7 more die from COVID-19 in Region; state surpasses 7,000 fatalities

Seven more people died from COVID-19 in the Region as Indiana surpassed 7,000 overall deaths from the respiratory disease, according to updated statistics provided Saturday by the Indiana State Department of Health and the Porter County Health Department.
The seven local fatalities included four more in Lake County and three more in Porter County. A total of 869 people in the Region have died since the pandemic's beginning, including 549 in Lake County, 156 in Porter County, 120 in LaPorte County, 26 in Jasper County and 18 in Newton County.
A total of 73 new deaths across Indiana pushed the state's total from 6,944 to 7,017.
New deaths were reported between Dec. 2 and Friday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
State health officials listed 321 deaths statewide as probable. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of those probable deaths was in Porter County, local health officials said.
There were 455 more COVID-19 cases added across the Region's five-county area. Totals included 36,602 in Lake County, up 279; 11,474 in Porter County, up 97; 6,615 in LaPorte County, up 61; 2,201 in Jasper County, up 12; and 774 in Newton County, up six.
A total of 4,839 new COVID-19 cases were added across Indiana, pushing the state's total to 457,871.
New cases were reported between Nov. 18 and Friday.
Across the state line, Calumet City had 2,593 cases, up 19 from Friday, with 25,456 tested. Lansing had 2,348 cases, up 12, with 19,882 tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
The Porter County Health Department listed 29 patients hospitalized and 9,516 people recovered.
Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were 14.2% in Lake County, the same as Friday; 10.6% in Porter County, up from 10.5%; 11.1% in LaPorte County, down from 11.2%; 16.4% in Newton County, up from 15.4%; and 15.9% in Jasper County, up from 15.3%.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
There are testing sites available around the state, including at the Lake County Health Department, 889 S. Court St., in Crown Point, and the Rensselaer Fire Station, 1066 W. Clark St., in Rensselaer. For more locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.