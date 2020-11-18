7 nabbed in raid on suspected Hobart drug home

HOBART — Police seized illegal drugs and firearms and arrested seven people during a raid early Wednesday on a suspected drug house, authorities said.

Northwest Regional SWAT Team officers responded about 6:30 a.m. to the home in the 4000 block of Missouri Street to assist police in an ongoing Hobart Police Department narcotics investigation, Capt. James Gonzales said.

Police seized an undisclosed amount of narcotics and firearms from inside the home.

Gonzales said the seven people arrested included the following, one of whom is the home's owner or tenant:

A 26-year-old Gary man

A 27-year-old Portage man

A 33-year-old Hobart man

A 54-year-old Hobart man

A 27-year-old Lake Village woman

A 44-year-old Lake Station woman

A 23-year-old Plymouth woman

"This case is still an ongoing investigation, and it hasn't been determined when charges will be presented against the target of the investigation," Gonzales said.

Gonzales thanked the Northwest Regional SWAT Team for its assistance.

He also encouraged the public to be on the lookout for activities that may indicate involvement in drug activity.