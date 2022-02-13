7 small steps to big changes in improving heart health

Health numbers don’t always tell the whole story.

“You have to compare them with your overall health including age, hypertension, health conditions and more,” said Cindy Bouma, communications director for the American Heart Association in Northwest Indiana. “The good news is that you don’t have to be perfect. Improving some of your health metrics can help you improve your health overall.”

In fact, any positive changes can set you up for improved health later in life, she said.

While it can be difficult to know where to begin to make positive changes in nutrition or a fitness routine, the American Heart Association offers seven ideas on where you can start:

1. Get active

Walking just 30 minutes a day all at once or in sessions of 10 minutes can help lower blood pressure, decrease bad cholesterol and increase good HDL cholesterol. Like to read? Listen to an audio book while walking during the time when you may normally read a paper book.

2. Control cholesterol

Eat more fruits, grains and vegetables to produce better cholesterol numbers and prevent arteries from narrowing. Limit saturated fats, trans fats and cholesterol that are common in meats, butter and dairy. Bouma said it’s ideal to aim for cholesterol levels below 170 mg/dl.

3. Aim for a balanced diet

Improving cholesterol and overall health begins with eating healthier foods, like those described above. It’s also important to reduce sugar and avoid processed meals. Try baking or broiling instead of frying, and split your plate in three sections: veggies, lean meat and whole grains.

4. Manage blood pressure

High blood pressure can show no symptoms, yet can injure or cause death. A normal blood pressure is 120/80 mmHg, so it’s important to know where you stand on an average basis. To keep blood pressure down, limit salt intake, manage stress and keep a healthy diet. A doctor may prescribe medications as needed to control blood pressure as well.

5. Maintain a healthy weight

Keeping a healthy weight can reduce blood pressure and lower the risk of heart disease, stroke and diabetes. Enjoy physical activities to burn calories.

6. Reduce blood sugar

Insulin resistance or diabetes increase the risk of heart disease and stroke. Eat small portions more frequently during the day and choose longer-to-digest carbohydrates like whole wheat, fruits and vegetables. Avoid refined carbs like sugar.

7. Stop smoking

Smokers have a higher risk of heart disease and stroke. Focus on positive aspects of quitting and finding ways to cope with stress. Begin by smoking fewer cigarettes and recognize triggers like drinking.

