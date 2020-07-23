You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
7-year-old dies after boat overturns on Chicago River
urgent

7-year-old dies after boat overturns on Chicago River

{{featured_button_text}}

CHICAGO — A 7-year-old Chicago boy died and several people were hospitalized after a boat capsized on the Chicago River, apparently after a cargo boat passed the smaller vessel, officials said.

The boy was initially hospitalized in critical condition Wednesday evening at Mercy Hospital, but he later died from an apparent drowning, officials said. He was identified by the Cook County medical examiner’s office as Victor Lobato.

The boy, who lived in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood, was trapped under the boat after it capsized on the river in Chicago's South Loop about 7 p.m. after the cargo boat passed, officials said.

The boy and eight other people who were on the boat were pulled from the river afterward, fire officials said.

“It was a small craft, kind of pretty packed up as far as water safety," Battalion Chief Patrick Maloney of the Chicago Fire Department, told WLS-TV.

Police said initial reports indicated the boy was wearing a life vest at the time, the Chicago Tribune reported.

The boy, two other children and three adults were taken to area hospitals for treatment in fair to critical condition. Three other passengers on the boat refused medical treatment.

Get to know these new Indiana laws that take effect in 2020

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The AP is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Crown Point commencement marks year of strength, perseverance among seniors

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts