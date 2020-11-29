70-year-old man walks away from plane crash uninjured

ORANGE COUNTY — A 70-year-old Celestine man walked away uninjured from a plane crash Saturday afternoon at the French Lick airport.

Orange County Police and Indiana State Police responded around 2:09 p.m. to a report of a plane crash.

An investigation determined the pilot, identified as 70-year-old Johnnie Bush, was flying a 1962 Piper Cherokee single-engine, fixed-wing plane when he crashed on approach to Runway 8 at the airport.

Bush said he experienced engine trouble as he tried to land. The cause of the crash is undetermined, investigators said.

Authorities from the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board were expected to also investigate on Sunday.

French Lick Fire and French Lick Airport Airport Management assisted at the scene.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.