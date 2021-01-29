 Skip to main content
75-year-old man caught molesting young girl; 2nd alleged victim comes forward, court records state
CROWN POINT — The mother of a 4-year-old girl went to the basement of a home they were visiting in June to find her daughter being molested by a 75-year-old man, court records allege.

William B. Barclay, of New Chicago, also is accused of molesting a now-teenage girl, who also was present at the gathering at the home near Crown Point and came forward after learning of the alleged abuse of the 4-year-old.

The teen girl later told police Barclay began molesting her when she was as young as 4 and continued until she was 7 years old, court records state.

Barclay was being held Friday on seven felony counts of child molesting, Lake Criminal Court records show. His bond was set at $80,000 surety or $8,000 cash.

The 4-year-old's family took her to a hospital, where a sexual assault kit was collected. Barclay's DNA was found on the girl, documents state.

Barclay is accused of sending text messages to the teen girl's father in July in which he attempts to blame the girl for initiating sex contact.

"If they want a lie detector test, I probably would be willing," Barclay allegedly wrote. 

The Lake County Sheriff's Department investigated the case.

