$750,000 Wentworth road project nears completion

LANSING — The successful makeover of Ridge Road more than a decade ago prompted village officials to do the same to Wentworth Avenue.
Ridge was converted from a four-lane road to three — one lane in each direction plus a bidirectional left-turn lane — between Torrence and Burnham avenues in a project that was completed in 2009.
When it came time to resurface Wentworth — a $750,000 project that currently is in its closing stages — the earlier example came to mind, according to village engineer Jeff Pintar.
"That was the first thought process, how well it worked for Ridge Road," Pintar said.
The traffic volume for both streets is similar, about 800 to 900 vehicles a day, according to Pintar.
"We don't want to convert it from four lanes to three if there is too much traffic," he said.
But for roads that do fit the criteria, there are clear advantages for the change.
"We're looking to preserve the pavement longer and reduce crashes," Pintar said. "With four 10-foot lanes, it doesn't work as well as what we're proposing here."
The Wentworth project runs from Ridge Road to 177th Street. It includes concrete curb repairs to fix drainage problems and the replacement of sidewalks at intersections to add ADA-compliant ramps.
This week, the pavement has been ground down and the base of the road is being patched as needed. The next step will be paving the new driving surface.
After that, Pintar said, "the total project has a few more weeks left. There will be some cleanup work, some signal work."
A grant from the Federal Surface Transportation Fund is covering 80% of the cost of the project, with local funds accounting for the rest.
The South Suburban Mayors and Managers Association administers those grants, which Lansing hopes to tap into again at some point for work on Ridge and Bernice roads, Pintar said.
