$750,000 Wentworth road project nears completion

LANSING — The successful makeover of Ridge Road more than a decade ago prompted village officials to do the same to Wentworth Avenue.

Ridge was converted from a four-lane road to three — one lane in each direction plus a bidirectional left-turn lane — between Torrence and Burnham avenues in a project that was completed in 2009.

When it came time to resurface Wentworth — a $750,000 project that currently is in its closing stages — the earlier example came to mind, according to village engineer Jeff Pintar.

"That was the first thought process, how well it worked for Ridge Road," Pintar said.

The traffic volume for both streets is similar, about 800 to 900 vehicles a day, according to Pintar.

"We don't want to convert it from four lanes to three if there is too much traffic," he said.

But for roads that do fit the criteria, there are clear advantages for the change.

"We're looking to preserve the pavement longer and reduce crashes," Pintar said. "With four 10-foot lanes, it doesn't work as well as what we're proposing here."