8 more COVID-19 deaths reported in NWI

Across the state, there were 7,793 new cases, pushing the state's total to 375,019.

New cases were reported between Aug. 20 and Friday.

Across the state line, Calumet City had 2,278 cases, up 36 from Friday, and 23,026 tests. Lansing had 2,071 cases, up 29, and 17,686 tests, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The Porter County Health Department listed 35 patients hospitalized and 7,190 people recovered.

Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were at 17.1% in Lake County, up from 16.6% the day before; 13.5% in Porter County, up from 13.2%; 14% in LaPorte County, up from 13.4%; 18.7% in Newton County, up from 17.9%; and 18% in Jasper County, down from 18.9%.

Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.

Across Indiana, the positivity rates were at a 12.4% seven-day rate, up from 11.7% the day before, and a 7.5% cumulative rate for all tests, unchanged. The positivity rates reflect Nov. 22-28.

ISDH reported 2,292,178 individuals tested in Indiana, and a total of 4,525,760 tests taken, including repeat tests for unique individuals.