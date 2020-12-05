8 more COVID-19 deaths reported in NWI

Eight more Region residents died from COVID-19, according to updated statistics provided Saturday by the Indiana State Department of Health and the Porter County Health Department.
The new fatalities included three in Lake County, two each in Porter and LaPorte counties and one in Newton County.
The deaths brought Region death totals to 493 in Lake County, 122 in Porter County, 108 in LaPorte County, 17 in Jasper County and 16 in Newton County.
Across Indiana, there were 78 additional COVID-19 fatalities, bringing the state's total to 5,910.
New deaths were reported between Nov. 26 and Friday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
State health officials listed 297 deaths as probable. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of those probable deaths was in Porter County, local health officials said.
The Region's five-county area added 881 more cases over the 24-hour reporting period.
New case totals included 31,538 in Lake County, up 518 from Friday; 9,668 in Porter County, up 206; 5,458 in LaPorte County, up 84; 1,798 in Jasper County, up 56; and 657 in Newton County, up 17.
Across the state, there were 7,793 new cases, pushing the state's total to 375,019.
New cases were reported between Aug. 20 and Friday.
Across the state line, Calumet City had 2,278 cases, up 36 from Friday, and 23,026 tests. Lansing had 2,071 cases, up 29, and 17,686 tests, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
The Porter County Health Department listed 35 patients hospitalized and 7,190 people recovered.
Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were at 17.1% in Lake County, up from 16.6% the day before; 13.5% in Porter County, up from 13.2%; 14% in LaPorte County, up from 13.4%; 18.7% in Newton County, up from 17.9%; and 18% in Jasper County, down from 18.9%.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
Across Indiana, the positivity rates were at a 12.4% seven-day rate, up from 11.7% the day before, and a 7.5% cumulative rate for all tests, unchanged. The positivity rates reflect Nov. 22-28.
ISDH reported 2,292,178 individuals tested in Indiana, and a total of 4,525,760 tests taken, including repeat tests for unique individuals.
There are testing sites available around the state, including at the Lake County Health Department, 889 S. Court St., in Crown Point, and the Rensselaer Fire Station, 1066 W. Clark St., in Rensselaer. For more locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
