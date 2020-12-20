8 more COVID-19 deaths reported in NWI

Eight more people died from COVID-19 in the Region, according to updated statistics provided Saturday by the Indiana State Department of Health and the Porter County Health Department.

The eight deaths included six more in Lake County and two more in LaPorte County. A total of 877 people in the Region have died since the pandemic's beginning, including 555 in Lake County, 156 in Porter County, 122 in LaPorte County, 26 in Jasper County and 18 in Newton County.

The deaths were included in 53 new fatalities recorded across Indiana, pushing the state's total to 7,070.

New deaths were reported between Nov. 6 and Saturday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

State health officials listed 334 deaths statewide as probable. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of those probable deaths was in Porter County, local health officials said.