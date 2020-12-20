8 more COVID-19 deaths reported in NWI

Eight more people died from COVID-19 in the Region, according to updated statistics provided Saturday by the Indiana State Department of Health and the Porter County Health Department.
The eight deaths included six more in Lake County and two more in LaPorte County. A total of 877 people in the Region have died since the pandemic's beginning, including 555 in Lake County, 156 in Porter County, 122 in LaPorte County, 26 in Jasper County and 18 in Newton County.
The deaths were included in 53 new fatalities recorded across Indiana, pushing the state's total to 7,070.
New deaths were reported between Nov. 6 and Saturday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
State health officials listed 334 deaths statewide as probable. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of those probable deaths was in Porter County, local health officials said.
There were 761 more COVID-19 cases added across the Region's five-county area. Totals included 37,040 in Lake County, up 438 from the previous day; 11,651 in Porter County, up 177; 6,706 in LaPorte County, up 93; 2,250 in Jasper County, up 49; and 778 in Newton County, up four.
A total of 6,558 new COVID-19 cases were added across Indiana, pushing the state's total to 464,354.
New cases were reported between Nov. 19 and Saturday.
The Porter County Health Department listed 29 patients hospitalized and 9,516 people recovered.
Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were 13.6% in Lake County, down from 14.2% on Saturday; 9.7% in Porter County, down from 10.6%; 11.9% in LaPorte County, up from 11.1%; 16.5% in Newton County, up from 16.4%; and 19.3% in Jasper County, up from 15.9%.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
There are testing sites available around the state, including at the Lake County Health Department, 889 S. Court St., in Crown Point, and the Rensselaer Fire Station, 1066 W. Clark St., in Rensselaer. For more locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.