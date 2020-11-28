8 more COVID-19 deaths reported in NWI

Indiana added 4,535 more cases, pushing the state's total to 329,008. New cases were reported between Wednesday and Friday.

Across the state line, Calumet City had 2,062 cases, up 18 from Friday, and 21,532 tests. Lansing had 1,893 cases, up 16, and 16,742 tests, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were at 15.4% in Lake County, up from 15.3% Friday; 13.2% in Porter County, up from 12.6%; 13.4% in LaPorte County, up from 12.2%; 20.5% in Newton County, down from 22.8%; and 13.6% in Jasper County, up from 13.2%.

Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.

Across Indiana, the positivity rates were at an 11.1% seven-day rate, same as Friday, and 7.2% cumulative rate for all tests, also the same. The positivity rates reflect Nov. 15-21.

The state reported 2,174,751 individuals tested in Indiana, and a total of 4,183,401 tests taken, including repeat tests for unique individuals.