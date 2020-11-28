8 more COVID-19 deaths reported in NWI

Eight more people died from COVID-19 in the Region, according to updated statistics provided Saturday by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.
The additional fatalities from the respiratory disease included four in Lake County, three in Porter County and one in LaPorte County.
NWI death totals stood at 466 in Lake County, 103 in Porter County, 97 in LaPorte County, 13 in Jasper County and 12 in Newton County.
A total of 66 more deaths were reported across Indiana, bringing the state's count to 5,394. New deaths were reported between Oct. 22 and Friday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
State health officials listed 269 deaths as probable. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of those probable deaths was in Porter County, local health officials said.
Over 500 new cases were reported in NWI. Case totals rose to 28,485 in Lake County, up 396; 8,592 in Porter County, up 101; 4,862 in LaPorte County, up 51; 1,517 in Jasper County, up 19; and 579 in Newton County, up one.
The Porter County Health Department listed 45 patients hospitalized, and 5,861 people recovered.
Indiana added 4,535 more cases, pushing the state's total to 329,008. New cases were reported between Wednesday and Friday.
Across the state line, Calumet City had 2,062 cases, up 18 from Friday, and 21,532 tests. Lansing had 1,893 cases, up 16, and 16,742 tests, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were at 15.4% in Lake County, up from 15.3% Friday; 13.2% in Porter County, up from 12.6%; 13.4% in LaPorte County, up from 12.2%; 20.5% in Newton County, down from 22.8%; and 13.6% in Jasper County, up from 13.2%.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
Across Indiana, the positivity rates were at an 11.1% seven-day rate, same as Friday, and 7.2% cumulative rate for all tests, also the same. The positivity rates reflect Nov. 15-21.
The state reported 2,174,751 individuals tested in Indiana, and a total of 4,183,401 tests taken, including repeat tests for unique individuals.
There are 270 testing sites available around the state, including at St. Timothy Church, 1600 W. 25th Ave., in Gary. For more locations visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
