8 more dead from COVID-19, another 574 infected in Northwest Indiana

Eight more deaths from COVID-19, and 574 more infections, were reported Northwest Indiana, according to updated statistics provided Thursday by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.
New deaths included seven in Lake County and one in Jasper County.
The Porter County Health Department said it would not update its COVID-19 dashboard Thursday because of the holiday.
Region death totals stood at 462 in Lake County, 97 in Porter County, 95 in LaPorte County, 12 in Newton County and 13 in Jasper County.
Statewide, another 63 Hoosiers were reported dead from the disease, bringing Indiana's death total to 5,295.
New deaths were reported between Oct. 20 and Wednesday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
State health officials listed 266 deaths as probable. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of those probable deaths was in Porter County, local health officials said.
New positive cases in the Region's five-county area brought totals to 27,599 in Lake County, up 447 from Wednesday; 8,215 in Porter County; 4,746 in LaPorte County, up 91; 1,474 in Jasper County, up 30; and 569 in Newton County, up six.
Another 6,434 new cases reported across Indiana, pushing the state's count to 318,894. New cases were reported between Oct. 26 and Wednesday.
The Porter County Health Department listed 64 patients hospitalized and 5,861 people recovered as of Wednesday.
Across the state line, Calumet City had 2,026 cases, up 16 from Wednesday, and 21,203 tests. Lansing had 1,860, up 43, and 16,432 tests, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were at 15% in Lake County, no change from Wednesday; 12.7% in Porter County, no change; 12.2% in LaPorte County, down from 12.9%; 22.8% in Newton County, down from 25.6%; and 13.2% in Jasper County, down from 14.2%.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
Across Indiana, the positivity rates were at a 10.9% seven-day rate, down from 11.2%, and 7.1% cumulative rate for all tests, no change. The positivity rates reflect Nov. 13-19.
The state reported 2,145,727 individuals tested in Indiana, and a total of 4,100,250 tests taken, including repeat tests for unique individuals.
This week, ISDH will offer free drive-thru testing from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
There are 270 testing sites available around the state, including at St. Timothy Church, 1600 W. 25th Ave. in Gary. For more locations visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
