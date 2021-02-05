8 more Hoosiers in NWI dead from COVID-19, health officials report

Another eight deaths and 183 new cases of COVID-19 in Northwest Indiana were reported Friday by state and local health officials.
New deaths included five in Lake County, one in LaPorte County and two in Jasper County, according to updated statistics provided by the Indiana State Department of Health and the Porter County Health Department.
An additional 49 new deaths were reported across Indiana, pushing the state's total to 11,280.
New deaths were reported between Dec. 23 and Thursday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
ISDH performed a year-end audit matching death certificates listing COVID-19 as a cause or contributing factor in a death with a positive COVID-19 test result. The audit found Indiana undercounted COVID-19 deaths by 1,205 in 2020 and an additional 302 deaths so far in 2021.
The Times of Northwest Indiana's reporting has factored in the increase in local county totals.
A total of 1,316 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Northwest Indiana since the beginning of the pandemic. That total included 806 in Lake County, 251 in Porter County, 189 in LaPorte County, 41 in Jasper County and 29 in Newton County.
State health officials listed 406 deaths statewide as probable, no change from the previous day. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms.
Positive case totals across Northwest Indiana included 46,877 in Lake County, up 91; 15,531 in Porter County, up 63; 9,460 in LaPorte County, up 20; 3,023 in Jasper county, up nine; and 956 in Newton County, no change, following ISDH's corrections to the previous day's totals.
The total number of Northwest Indiana residents who tested positive rose to 75,847, following corrections.
A total of 1,529 new cases were added across Indiana, pushing the state's count to 635,171. New cases were reported Thursday.
The Porter County Health Department listed 17 patients hospitalized and 15,531 people recovered.
Across the state line, Calumet City had 3,152 cases, up six from the previous day, and 32,152 tested. Lansing had 2,890 cases, up 14, and 25,548 tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were at 7.6% in Lake County, down from 7.9% from the day before; 6.5% in Porter County, down from 7.8%; 7.6% in LaPorte County, down from 8.2%; 13.2% in Newton County, no change; and 8.8% in Jasper county, up from 8%.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
Through Monday, 191,247 Hoosiers had been fully vaccinated and 661,033 had received a first dose, ISDH reported. A county distribution graph of vaccinations across Indiana is available online at www.coronavirus.in.gov/vaccine/2680.htm.
There are testing sites available around the state, including at the Gary Health Department, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., and at the Porter County Expo Center, 215 E. Division Road, Valparaiso. For more locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Hoosiers age 65 and up can now make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, along with health care workers, long-term care residents and first responders. Appointments to receive the free immunization must be made online at ourshot.in.gov, or by calling 211.
Appointments can be scheduled at any of 55 hospitals and 91 local health departments across the state, with each site setting its own hours and days of service. All 92 Indiana counties have at least one vaccine site.