8 more Hoosiers in NWI dead from COVID-19, health officials report

Another eight deaths and 183 new cases of COVID-19 in Northwest Indiana were reported Friday by state and local health officials.

New deaths included five in Lake County, one in LaPorte County and two in Jasper County, according to updated statistics provided by the Indiana State Department of Health and the Porter County Health Department.

An additional 49 new deaths were reported across Indiana, pushing the state's total to 11,280.

New deaths were reported between Dec. 23 and Thursday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

ISDH performed a year-end audit matching death certificates listing COVID-19 as a cause or contributing factor in a death with a positive COVID-19 test result. The audit found Indiana undercounted COVID-19 deaths by 1,205 in 2020 and an additional 302 deaths so far in 2021.

The Times of Northwest Indiana's reporting has factored in the increase in local county totals.

A total of 1,316 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Northwest Indiana since the beginning of the pandemic. That total included 806 in Lake County, 251 in Porter County, 189 in LaPorte County, 41 in Jasper County and 29 in Newton County.