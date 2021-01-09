8 more in NWI die from COVID-19

Eight more people in the Region died from COVID-19, according to updated statistics provided Saturday by the Indiana State Department of Health and the Porter County Health Department.

The new deaths included six in Lake County and one each in Porter and LaPorte counties.

A total of 1,052 people in the Region have died from the respiratory disease since the pandemic began. County fatality totals include 646 in Lake County, 206 in Porter County, 149 in LaPorte County, 32 in Jasper County and 19 in Newton County.

Across Indiana there were 75 new deaths reported, pushing the state's count to 8,595.

New deaths were reported between July 25 and Friday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

State health officials listed 371 deaths statewide as probable, no change from the day before. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of those probable deaths was in Porter County, local health officials said.