8 Region communities make it on top 20 ranking of safest places to live in state

Eight Northwest Indiana communities have ranked in “Indiana's 20 Safest Cities of 2020” according to SafeWise.com, a professional review website focusing on safety.

St. John took the top spot as the No. 1 safest place to live in Indiana, with the lowest numbers in both violent and property crimes. St. John has held the position of top safest community for the third year in a row, with only three violent crimes reported, according to the site.

St. John Police Department Chief Steve Flores said the town has been in the top three for several years.

“In terms of safety and the police department I would like to first and foremost attribute that to the men and women on the police department,” Flores said. “We have some great officers that show hard work and dedication every day. I owe it to them; they’ve done a tremendous job.”

Flores said when he became chief in January, there were 22 officers. He said so far this year, the town council had approved to hire another officer and he hopes to have at least two additional officers added to the force in the next year.

“Our town is growing rapidly and to be able to maintain ourselves as the safest community, we need to keep up with the growth with the police force,” Flores said.