85th Avenue and Rohrman Road to close Wednesday

SCHERERVILLE — West 85th Avenue and Rohrman Road between Cline Avenue and Burr Street are scheduled to be closed from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Residents west of 85th Place will have access from Cline Avenue and residents east of 85th Avenue will have access from Burr Street.
Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead and seek alternate routes to avoid the work zone and closures.
