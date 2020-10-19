87-year-old dies in single-car crash on U.S. 41

NEWTON COUNTY — An 87-year-old man died Monday after his car veered off U.S. 41 south of Lake Village and struck a tree, sheriff's police said.
Newton County sheriff's deputies responded about 10:35 a.m. to the crash on U.S. 41, about two miles southwest of Ind. 10, Capt. Shannon Cothran said.
Investigators determined the man was driving south when his car left the road for unknown reasons, traveled through a field and struck a tree along a waterway, police said.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver's name was withheld pending notification of family, police said.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call Deputy Sprayberry at 219-474-6081, ext 3114.
The Lake Township Fire Department, Newton County EMS and Newton County coroner's office assisted.
Adam Mancilla
Adriel Ruiz
Andrew Mysliwiec
Anthony Flora
Anthony Glenn
Anthony Green
Anthony Guzman
Antur Little
Arnella Parrish
Barry Slack
Bradford Dow
Brian Berry
Brian Romeo
Brittany Wooley
Carlos Spikes
Christopher Hallman
Colton Koszcyzmski
Crystal Smith
Daniel Fischer
Daniel White
Darryl Bourne
Dave Norman
David Jackson
Derek Boss
Doddrick Clark
Emily Sharp
Eric Colley
Eric Conwell
Eric Loera
Gerald Bardeson
Glenn Peterson
Holly Waters
Jacob Hudak
James Lenoir Williams
Jamie Lade
Jason Ruhlander
Jessica Niksich
Joselyn Soria
Kaiaja Bell
Kayla Bradley
Kearia Baylor
Kevin Tomaszewski
Kimberly Smith
Kyle Smith
Marcie Aumiller
Martese Long
Martin Pineda
Micah Hamilton
Michael Bolde
Michelle Blough
Philip Gagna
Ramon Pacheo
Rex Culver
Richard Lindzy
Robert Page
Roberta Kellogg
Rocky Spires
Ryant Jones
Shaughn Nelson
Shay Sullivan
Steven Jeka
Steven Smith
Tyler Curtis
Victor Martinez
Wade Nutall
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!