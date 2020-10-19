 Skip to main content
87-year-old dies in single-car crash on U.S. 41
87-year-old dies in single-car crash on U.S. 41

Times file photo
Times file photo

NEWTON COUNTY — An 87-year-old man died Monday after his car veered off U.S. 41 south of Lake Village and struck a tree, sheriff's police said.

Newton County sheriff's deputies responded about 10:35 a.m. to the crash on U.S. 41, about two miles southwest of Ind. 10, Capt. Shannon Cothran said.

Investigators determined the man was driving south when his car left the road for unknown reasons, traveled through a field and struck a tree along a waterway, police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver's name was withheld pending notification of family, police said.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call Deputy Sprayberry at 219-474-6081, ext 3114.

The Lake Township Fire Department, Newton County EMS and Newton County coroner's office assisted.

