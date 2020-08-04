9-month-old, 3 others injured in crash near Valpo, officials say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

UNION TWP. – Four people, including an infant, were injured in a crash Saturday at the intersection of U.S. 30 and County Road 750 West, near Valparaiso, officials said.

A 24-year-old LaPorte woman told police about she was driving a Chevy Cobalt about 11:30 a.m. Saturday east on U.S. 30 when a 41-year-old woman drove a Subaru into her path after failing to yield at a stop sign on County Road 750 West, a crash report showed.

The driver of the Chevy was unable to avoid the Subaru and struck the vehicle's driver's side door, the report showed.

Both drivers were trapped inside their respective vehicles and were later transported to a hospital with injuries, the report showed.

Two passengers in the Chevy, a 23-year-old Lowell man, and a nine-month-old from LaPorte, suffered injuries in the crash – the man to his lower arm, and the infant to his entire body, the report showed.

Neither passenger was ejected or trapped in the vehicle, according to the report.