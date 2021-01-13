9 more dead from COVID, another 324 infected in NWI, health officials report

Another nine people in Northwest Indiana died from COVID-19 and another 324 were infected, data updated Wednesday showed.
New deaths in the area included eight in Lake County and one in Porter County, according to updated statistics provided by the Indiana State Department of Health and the Porter County Health Department.
An additional 59 deaths were recorded across Indiana, pushing the state's total to 8,790.
New deaths were reported between Dec. 11 and Tuesday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
A total of 1,074 people in Northwest Indiana's five counties have died from the disease since the pandemic began, including 662 in Lake County, 207 in Porter County, 152 in LaPorte County, 33 in Jasper County and 20 in Newton County.
State health officials listed 373 deaths statewide as probable. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms.
New infections across Northwest Indiana brought regional case totals to 43,365 in Lake County, up 166; 14,172 in Porter County, up 80; 8,471 in LaPorte County, up 60; 2,732 cases in Jasper County, up 13; and 876 in Newton County, up five.
A total of 69,616 NWI residents have tested positive since the pandemic began.
There were 3,686 new cases reported added across Indiana, for a total count of 574,119. New cases were reported Tuesday.
The Porter County Health Department listed 20 patients hospitalized and 12,825 people recovered.
Across the state line, Calumet City had 2,931 cases, up 12 from the previous day, and 28,685 tested. Lansing had 2,724 cases, up 8, and 22,521 tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were at 16.2% in Lake County, up from 15.8% the day before; 17.5% in Porter County, up from 16.3%; 16.3% in LaPorte County, down from 16.6%; 15.6% in Newton County, down from 15.7%; and 18.8% in Jasper County, up from 16.2%.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
There are testing sites available around the state, including at the Gary Health Department, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., and at the Porter County Expo Center, 215 E. Division Road, Valparaiso. For more locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.