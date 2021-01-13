9 more dead from COVID, another 324 infected in NWI, health officials report

Another nine people in Northwest Indiana died from COVID-19 and another 324 were infected, data updated Wednesday showed.

New deaths in the area included eight in Lake County and one in Porter County, according to updated statistics provided by the Indiana State Department of Health and the Porter County Health Department.

An additional 59 deaths were recorded across Indiana, pushing the state's total to 8,790.

New deaths were reported between Dec. 11 and Tuesday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

A total of 1,074 people in Northwest Indiana's five counties have died from the disease since the pandemic began, including 662 in Lake County, 207 in Porter County, 152 in LaPorte County, 33 in Jasper County and 20 in Newton County.

State health officials listed 373 deaths statewide as probable. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms.