9 more dead from COVID in NWI, health officials report

Another nine people in Northwest Indiana were reported dead from COVID-19 and another 720 were reported infected, data updated Friday showed.

New deaths in the area included three in Lake County, two in Porter County, three in LaPorte County and one in Newton County, according to updated statistics provided by the Indiana State Department of Health and the Porter County Health Department.

An additional 69 deaths were recorded across Indiana, pushing the state's total to 8,521.

New deaths were reported between Dec. 24 and Thursday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

A total of 1,044 people in Northwest Indiana's five counties have died from the disease since the pandemic began, including 640 in Lake County, 205 in Porter County, 148 in LaPorte County, 32 in Jasper County and 19 in Newton County.

State health officials listed 371 deaths statewide as probable, no change from the day before. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms.One of those probable deaths was in Porter County, local health officials said.