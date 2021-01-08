9 more dead from COVID in NWI, health officials report

Another nine people in Northwest Indiana were reported dead from COVID-19 and another 720 were reported infected, data updated Friday showed.
New deaths in the area included three in Lake County, two in Porter County, three in LaPorte County and one in Newton County, according to updated statistics provided by the Indiana State Department of Health and the Porter County Health Department.
An additional 69 deaths were recorded across Indiana, pushing the state's total to 8,521.
New deaths were reported between Dec. 24 and Thursday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
A total of 1,044 people in Northwest Indiana's five counties have died from the disease since the pandemic began, including 640 in Lake County, 205 in Porter County, 148 in LaPorte County, 32 in Jasper County and 19 in Newton County.
State health officials listed 371 deaths statewide as probable, no change from the day before. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms.One of those probable deaths was in Porter County, local health officials said.
New infections across Northwest Indiana brought regional case totals to 42,196 in Lake County, up 363; 13,722 in Porter County, up 170; 8,156 in LaPorte County, up 152; 2,632 in Jasper County, up 27; and 861 in Newton County, up eight.
A total of 67,567 NWI residents have tested positive since the pandemic began.
There were 6,199 new cases added across Indiana, for a total count of 552,594. New cases were reported between Dec. 17 and Thursday.
The Porter County Health Department listed 28 patients hospitalized and 12,343 people recovered.
Low-income seniors in Merrillville to be vaccinated against COVID-19: 'They feel it's going to give them a freedom to see their grandchildren'
Across the state line, Calumet City had 2,863 cases, up 17 from the previous day, and 28,043 tested. Lansing had 2,655 cases, up 21, and 21,923 tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were at 16.6% in Lake County, up from 16.4% the day before; 16.3% in Porter County, down from 16.5%; 17.9% in LaPorte County, down from 18.1%; 14.9% in Newton County, down from 15.3%; and 14.8% in Jasper County, down from 15.2%.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
There are testing sites available around the state, including at the Gary Health Department, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., and at the Porter County Expo Center, 215 E. Division Road, Valparaiso. For more locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Hoosiers who are 80 and older are eligible to receive the vaccine and can make an appointment to be immunized through ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211.
The state health department announced Friday that its vaccine registration site was experiencing delays due to a high volume of requests.
The site places visitors into a holding queue when volume is high. Users may receive an error message when trying to register, but the site and 211 system are both working properly, officials said.
Officials urged the public to be patient and revisit the site at a later time.