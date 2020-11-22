9 more die from COVID-19 in NWI; state surpasses 5,000 deaths

Nine more people in the Region died from COVID-19 as Indiana surpassed 5,000 overall fatalities from the respiratory disease, according to statistics provided Sunday by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

The additional Region deaths included seven more in Lake County and two additional in LaPorte County. Region death totals stood at 448 in Lake County, 92 in LaPorte County, 87 in Porter County, 12 in Newton County and 11 in Jasper County.

Indiana's total was pushed to 5,040. New deaths were reported between Oct. 29 and Saturday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

State health officials listed 265 deaths as probable. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of those probable deaths was in Porter County, local health officials said.

There were 561 additional cases added among the Region's five-county area. New counts included 25,864 in Lake County, up 348 from the previous day; 7,638 in Porter County, up 127; 4,367 in LaPorte County, up 68; 1,349 in Jasper County, up 11; and 534 in Newton County, up seven.