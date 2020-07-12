9-year-old's body recovered at private lake in Portage

PORTAGE — Responders recovered the body of a missing 9-year-old swimmer Sunday afternoon at the Lakeshore Camp Resort in Portage.
Emergency personnel responded to the private lake around 5 p.m. Sunday after the young girl was reported missing, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
Witnesses saw the 9-year-old struggling in the water near a swim platform, the DNR said.
Lifeguards on duty initiated a search for the girl, and emergency personnel from multiple departments joined in the search.
At around 5:30 p.m., a member of the Chesterton Fire Department found the missing girl in about 15 feet of water. The girl was brought to shore and taken to Porter Region Hospital where she was later pronounced dead, the DNR said.
Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating the incident.
The Portage Fire Department, Porter Fire Department, Portage Police Department and Indiana Conservation Officers also responded.
