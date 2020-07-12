9-year-old's body recovered at private lake in Portage

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PORTAGE — Responders recovered the body of a missing 9-year-old swimmer Sunday afternoon at the Lakeshore Camp Resort in Portage.

Emergency personnel responded to the private lake around 5 p.m. Sunday after the young girl was reported missing, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

Witnesses saw the 9-year-old struggling in the water near a swim platform, the DNR said.

Lifeguards on duty initiated a search for the girl, and emergency personnel from multiple departments joined in the search.

At around 5:30 p.m., a member of the Chesterton Fire Department found the missing girl in about 15 feet of water. The girl was brought to shore and taken to Porter Region Hospital where she was later pronounced dead, the DNR said.

Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating the incident.

The Portage Fire Department, Porter Fire Department, Portage Police Department and Indiana Conservation Officers also responded.

Gallery: The Times Photos of the Week

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.