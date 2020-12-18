9 years for man who shot retired Gary police captain in home invasion

In the twilight of his career, he served as the evening watch commander. After he retired in March 2016, he felt lost, he said.

On Jan. 21, 2017, he ate out at Longhorn Steakhouse and fell asleep in his home in the city's Glen Park section. He awoke to banging at his back door, he said.

A man entered his home, he yelled, "Hey!" and the man shot him. He fell against a wall and shot back, but his gun misfired.

The man who shot Austin was Dixon, court records show.

Austin called dispatchers for help, and he could hear the sirens as police arrived. He saw 15 cars on his block as he attempted to walk out of his house wounded, he said. The officers told him, 'You're one of us," he said.

He was taken to Methodist Northlake Hospital Campus, then transferred to Loyola University Medical Center. He went through multiple surgeries, he said.

"It was excruciating pain," he said.

Austin spent nearly two months in medical facilities, learning to walk again, he said.