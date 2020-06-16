90-year-old Michigan City man charged with child molesting

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MICHIGAN CITY — A 90-year-old man was being held Monday in the LaPorte County Jail on two counts of child molesting.

Russell Albano of Michigan City could face from 20 to 50 years in prison if convicted of a Class A felony count, and two to 12 years if convicted of a level 4 felony count.

A hearing is scheduled June 23 before LaPorte Superior Court 1 Judge Michael Bergerson on a request to lower Albano's $100,000 bond.

According to court documents, an investigation was opened after an 8-year girl told her mother she was fondled by Albano at his Maple Street residence during the holidays. The girl also alleged being touched and kissed by Albano since she was 5.

The most serious charge alleges Albano committed a deviate sexual act on a now-25-year-old woman while she was in kindergarten, first and second grade.

She came forward while authorities were investigating the most recent allegations, police said.