911 hangup response results in 5 arrested from Hobart drug house, police say

Hobart Police have responded to the home in the past for overdose calls and interacted with residents known to abuse controlled substances, including heroin, Gonzalez said.

"The Officers of the Hobart Police Department have responded to the residence in the past and they continue to diligently pursue any criminal activity occurring in and around this residence," Gonzales said. "We want the Fraser Lane neighbors to know that we will continue to combat the illegal activities occurring in their otherwise tranquil neighborhood."

Five people were arrested and booked into Lake County Jail with pending charges, which include:

Haines and Rockhill, pending charges of battery resulting in serious bodily injury and visiting a common nuisance.

Erin Finnerty, 29, of Hobart, and Jennifer Perez, 35, of Lake Station, both pending charges of visiting a common nuisance and battery.

Scott Smith, 58, pending charge of maintaining a common nuisance.

"The Hobart Police Department does recognize that people suffer from addictions and we strive to provide resources for those who have unfortunate addictions, but our agency also recognizes that people suffering from addictions must want to take the first step to recovery," Gonzales said. "We will always attempt to balance the needs of our residents and people suffering from addictions."

