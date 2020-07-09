99-year-old WWII vet, a Purple Heart recipient, gives glimpse of time overseas

"That's all we did, was land on these different islands," he said.

Gargano said his battalion had 15 tanks and one retriever, all of which would go in one boat. The battalion didn't have personal weapons, he added.

"The Navy took our personal weapons. They used them for their souvenirs," he said with a chuckle.

The Hammond native fought in the Battle of Luzon, but he remains tight-lipped about his role in the battle: "Hedge-hoppin' that's all we did; hedge-hoppin' one place to the other."

"It was secret what they did," Kalmas chimed in.

While overseas, Gargano wasn't able to write home and often had trouble receiving correspondence from home.

"Really everything we did was censored. It was hard to get mail. She (Yvonne) would send packages, and I'd never get them," he said. "Everything was censored. I wasn't allowed to have a camera."

Gargano said he didn't write home often, adding he didn't have much time to and Yvonne never received mail, either. He didn't keep a journal of his time, either.