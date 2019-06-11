CEDAR LAKE — Hanover Central High School Health Science Teacher Michelle Davlantis celebrated nine new Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) students for the second consecutive year during the annual pinning ceremony.
The students not only passed the class, but passed the Indiana State exam as well. The exam has a written and skills portion.
“Today we are celebrating the students and their accomplishments,” Davlantis said. “What did they learn this year? To empty bed bans, empty urinals, take blood pressures, pulses, heart rates, and make beds - that was tricky.”
The students also learned to communicate with the visually- and hearing- impaired through simulation, and learned about the call button that patients use in a hospital room.
Davlantis said the most important thing the students discovered was the art of caring.
“To be successful in health care not only do you need to be competent but you need to be compassionate. You have to have that will to care,” she said.
The nine students receiving pins are Noah Anselmo, Mason Cook, Chase Costino (not available for ceremony), Ashley Galbreath, Megan Mace, Ana Momcilovic, Rachel Peabody, Cathryn Reasor and Jennyfer Silva.