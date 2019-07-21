CEDAR LAKE — While no one can control the summer's scorching weather, one man has found a way to blow back the heat and help his neighbors keep their cool.
Roger Hayward, of Cedar Lake, has been buying up box fans for a project he calls “Fan of the Heat.”
“I just feel we can do more for senior citizens and other neighbors in need,” Hayward said.
Hayward started the project Tuesday when he bought six fans at a local store and posted about his giveaway on Facebook.
“I was blown away with the response I got,” Hayward said. “I think people really dig when someone does something positive in the community. I saw comment after comment roll in. I didn't know how I would respond to all of them but I did. I want people to know I'm here for them.”
The first time, Hayward was knocking on doors in search of someone other community members said might be in need of a fan. The appreciation the man showed when Hayward pulled out the fan and presented to him put a smile on Hayward's face.
“People are so grateful,” Hayward said. “It's an awesome feeling, seeing their smiles and sense of gratitude. And that's how it started.”
After he posted of his first successful delivery on a Cedar Lake Facebook group, a member of the Cedar Lake Fire Department reached out wanting to help. Hayward said it began with an offer of a $50 donation, and all told, firefighters raised $450 for Hayward's cause. From there, the owner of the Cedar Lake True Value Hardware gave a discount on his batch of fan orders.
“Everyone decided to chip in, it was just amazing,” Hayward. “I am super encouraged by the support of everyone, we have a great community here.”
A total of 45 fans have been collected so far, Hayward said. He said he has met a lot of people along the way of his “cool” quest.
“Some of the stories I have heard rip my heart out,” Hayward said. “Some times people just need to be heard and tell their story.”
As it stands, only a portion have been given out and he is in search of more people who need relief from the heat.
“I think there's a stigma surrounding not being OK,” Hayward said. “Sometimes you need to get a circle of support around you. Sometimes people don't want to ask.”
Hayward calls himself the “middle man,” saying it's God who gives him the inspiration for acts of kindness. Hayward has been involved in many charitable causes and has his own nonprofit organization called “It's Gary's Time,” which focuses on providing support, education, assistance and more to at risk people and those who have been incarcerated and are looking to turn over a new leaf.
However, Hayward is not alone in his quests to help others. He is often seen with Sam, a black Lab who has been by his side for many years. From riding around with Hayward on do-good missions to giving comfort to those in need of puppy love, Sam is a strong side of the duo.
“He's been my partner for about 9 years,” Hayward said. “He helps me with all kinds of stuff. ... He even picks up tools on the job for me when I drop them.”
Hayward said anyone who wants to help his cause or request a fan for themselves or someone else can email him at roger@buffersandbridges.org or call him at 219-775-6898.