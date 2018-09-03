LOWELL — High stepping in time to the music from the Hanover Central marching band, 8-year-old Dylan Vanderlaan smiled, then dived for candy thrown from one of the floats.
Vanderlaan and his parents, Krystle and Dan Vanderlaan, were enjoying the 99th annual Lowell Labor Day Parade on Monday, a must-see event for their Lowell family, they said.
"I just love seeing everything in the community in the parade," Krystle Vanderlaan said.
There were firetrucks, labor unions, patriotic units and more.
In total, 110 units passed along Commercial Avenue to the great enjoyment of thousands of parade watchers who at least doubled the town's population for a day, despite temperatures teasing close to 90 degrees.
For Samantha Chandler, of Portage, who brought her granddaughters Aria Chandler, 3, of Plymouth, and 1-year old Loralei Robbins, of Portage, to the parade it's a family tradition from childhood when her aunt and uncle lived along the parade route.
"I can remember when I was 4 and was here," she said. "I always come."
Nearby, Kayla and Cameron Davis kept 4-year-old Benjamin and 18-month-old Vivian hydrated as the children waved to the parade entries walking by.
"I like the police cars best," Benjamin said.
Kayla Davis said she was surprised to see some people setting up chairs along the route a week ahead.
"It's crazy," Kayla Davis said.
She and her family arrived at 8:30 a.m. for the 10 a.m. parade.
Kristina Bardwell said she and her daughter Maya Mehra, 10, sensibly attired in an umbrella hat, arrived very early, too.
"I'm from Chicago, but we come every year," Bardwell said. "I grew up here. ... I heard someone is doing a Facebook Live of this parade, so my sister in Arizona can watch it, too."
A multitude of patriotic entries including American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars units were well received, but it was the Indiana Fallen Heroes and Indiana Patriot Guard entry that first hushed the crowd as the walkers passed by carrying placards with pictures of those Hoosiers lost to recent wars and conflicts, then drew quiet applause.
A huge contingent of iron workers from Local 395 led off the trade union section of the parade which totaled 17 trade unions, a number that impressed the crowd. The entry from Sheet Metal Works Local 20 was enjoyed by the crowd with its sheet metal art and robot man.
Just opened, the Old Lowell Watering Hole brewery entry drew applause for its float featuring a running water tap, a band and the aroma of Bub's BBQ, its adjacent restaurant.
A blond-wigged, bare-chested man atop a Harley-Davidson motorcycle played to the crowd performing comedic tricks as part of the Calumet Harley-Davidson entry.
Lillian Sutor, 3, dug into her bag and pulled out a doughnut from Lowell's Harvest Tyme Pumpkin Patch and said it and a Frisbee she was given were her favorite parts of the parade.
This drew delight from her mother Jessica Sutor.
"We've come every year since I moved out here seven years ago. ... It's very family oriented.," she said.
