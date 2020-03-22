A look at the next 20 years in tourism

I would be remiss if I didn’t reflect on the past 20 years of tourism in the South Shore in order to look ahead to the next 20 years.
After the 2008 recession, the South Shore had many successes; in part due to investment in our destination product, economic opportunities from our hotels and restaurants and identifying growing markets like amateur sports.
The South Shore CVA helped diversify the destination to attract thousands of amateur athletes and their families to Northwest Indiana. The creation of niche attractions like the Shrine of Christ’s Passion and the revitalization of the lakeshore have all positively impacted the tourism “product” of the South Shore.
Only last year did the Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore become the 61st national park. After the simple name change, the Indiana Dunes National Park’s visitor count increased by more than 20%. The South Shore and Lake Michigan have finally become a nationally recognized “bucket list” item.
The South Shore continues to move in the right direction. Municipalities have reinvested into quality-of-life projects and more often than not, they are the same projects that attract visitors to our region. Crown Point, Hammond and Hobart all have created new infrastructure to host a number of sporting events for local, state and Midwestern tournaments. Whiting continues to create new and exciting attractions like the Mascot Hall of Fame and Lake Michigan’s only floating waterpark — WhoaZone. Valparaiso has created a community center to bring people downtown to enjoy events and produces a vibrant and healthy retail and restaurant corridor.
Investments into our communities by the public sector, in turn, will boost investment by the private sector. Cities like Fort Wayne and Indianapolis have invested in their hospitality industry by building “great big buildings that bring people.”
These buildings bring in hundreds of thousands of visitors for conventions, trade-shows and sporting events. Private-sector businesses, restaurants and attractions have followed closely behind — to service the visitor while increasing quality of life of residents and diverse options for activity, restaurants and even beer.
The South Shore CVA is excited for the continued public AND private investment into the South Shore. If Northwest Indiana continues to reinvest in our communities with projects like the Hard Rock Casino and a convention center as well as diversifying our attractions like Up Your Alley — and creating new year-round activities — the market will continue to grow.
The South Shore CVA will continue to be a leader in using technology, as well as working with private-sector partners to create innovative marketing and economic development projects like the “Move to Indiana.” Since 1989, the SSCVA has led the charge for “product development,” and it will continue to be the case for the next 20 years.
Speros Batistatos is the president and CEO of South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority. The opinions are the writer's.