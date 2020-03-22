A look at the next 20 years in tourism

I would be remiss if I didn’t reflect on the past 20 years of tourism in the South Shore in order to look ahead to the next 20 years.

After the 2008 recession, the South Shore had many successes; in part due to investment in our destination product, economic opportunities from our hotels and restaurants and identifying growing markets like amateur sports.

The South Shore CVA helped diversify the destination to attract thousands of amateur athletes and their families to Northwest Indiana. The creation of niche attractions like the Shrine of Christ’s Passion and the revitalization of the lakeshore have all positively impacted the tourism “product” of the South Shore.

Only last year did the Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore become the 61st national park. After the simple name change, the Indiana Dunes National Park’s visitor count increased by more than 20%. The South Shore and Lake Michigan have finally become a nationally recognized “bucket list” item.

