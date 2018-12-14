A Salvation Army Red Kettle at the Strack & Van Til in Highland turned into a treasure chest when volunteers spotted what appeared to be an old coin among the crumpled bills and loose change.
On Wednesday, while counting the cash in the kettle, it was revealed that a 1898 Lady Liberty $10 gold piece in a tiny, clear plastic envelope was left as a token of generosity from an unknown donor.
“A very generous and thoughtful man or woman intended on surprising us, and do a whole lot of good at the same time,” Maj. Jose Tamayo, coordinator for The Salvation Army Lake County, said in a news release. “The money from the old coin will go a long way to feed and care for hurting folks this Christmas season. I wish I could thank the donor personally.”
A mint 1898 Lady Liberty coin is worth $619 wholesale, however because of small scratches, the donated coin fetched a value of $500. The bell ringers on duty that day were from First Presbyterian Church of Highland.
Some of the larger local businesses that partner with the Red Kettle Campaign are Strack& Van Til Food Markets, Jewel-Osco, Walmart, Walgreens, Cabela’s and J.C. Penney. Volunteers will be collecting donations at these locations until Dec. 24, according to the news release.
The fundraising campaign for Lake County is $500,000. As of Wednesday, the organization reported $222,000 raised so far, which is a $44,000 increase from last year's earnings in the same time period.
The Red Kettle Campaign is the single largest fundraiser for the Salvation Army and funds humanitarian and disaster-relief efforts. Those interested in being a bell ringer can visit www.RegisterToRing.com to schedule a volunteer shift.
