CROWN POINT — The Purdue University Cooperative Extension Service - Lake County, Lake County Farm Bureau, Inc. and the South Lake County Historical Society annually sponsor Agriculture Awareness Day at the Lake County Fairgrounds.
It's an opportunity for third- and fourth-graders to learn firsthand about agriculture and food supplies. The program includes educational stations on a variety of topics, including rabbits, poultry, beef, water conservation, gardening, farming in the past and nutrition.