A special committee of the Lake County Council tasked with looking into alleged absenteeism by recorder Michael B. Brown could ask state legislators for the authority to oust him from office, one of the group’s members said Monday.
Councilman Charlie Brown, D-Gary, said the committee has instructed the council’s legal adviser to prepare a list of potential actions to reprimand the recorder if their investigation confirms reports of his chronic absences.
One possible option, according to Charlie Brown, is to seek legislation that would empower the council to remove county-level elected officials for non-performance of their official duties.
Indiana code authorizes county councils to investigate other county offices “for the purpose of correcting deficiencies and ensuring adherence to law and county policies and regulations,” but there is no mechanism for the councils to remove elected officials.
“It’s regrettable that we have to do this, but we do have obligations to the citizens of Lake County in terms of the performance of elected officials,” Charlie Brown told The Times, adding that the council is “very limited” in terms of what it can do without state-level assistance.
The bipartisan committee includes council members Dan Dernulc, R-Highland, and Christian Jorgensen, R-St. John. The group is probing allegations that Recorder Michael Brown has rarely shown up to his government center office over the past two years, even as he continues to be paid an annual salary of more than $62,000.
According to multiple recorder’s office staffers and county officials who’ve spoken with The Times, Michael Brown has been a near-constant no-show since a former subordinate sued him for sexual harassment in 2017. Although the lawsuit was settled out of court in October, Michael Brown has remained an absentee boss and has turned over day-to-day management of the recorder’s office to his deputy, several county employees have said.
Charlie Brown said his committee has to determine the extent of the recorder's work absences before it asks for a remedy from state lawmakers. There is precedent for passing new laws specifically to address misconduct by local officeholders, he said, referring to a 2005 amendment that requires the removal of elected or appointed public officials for any felony committed while in office.
Michael Brown faced no criminal charges in the alleged sexual harassment case.
In the meantime, Charlie Brown hopes putting the absenteeism investigation in the “public arena” will force Michael Brown’s hand.
“Either he’ll resign or be more conscientious about coming to work,” Charlie Brown said.