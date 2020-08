Abuse of disabled woman, 76-year-old mom 'unspeakable,' police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HOBART — Police said Tuesday the "abuse and deplorable living conditions" two women allegedly endured while in the care of a Hobart couple "are unspeakable and will not be tolerated in our community or society."

Hobart police Capt. James Gonzales said charges recently filed against Brittany I. Stewart, 32, and Nathan Soria, 30, are allegations, but his department was pleased that prosecutors filed the cases.

Stewart and Soria are accused of abusing Stewart's 76-year-old grandmother and 51-year-old aunt, who has cerebral palsy and is nonverbal.

Hobart officers found the women with bruises and broken bones July 19 after the 76-year-old climbed out a basement window and told a neighbor "Nathan" was going to kill her, Lake Criminal Court records state. Garbage allegedly was strewn about the basement where they were living.

Gonzales asked residents to immediately call 911 if they suspect someone is a victim of neglect or elder abuse.

"Elder abuse comes in many forms, not just physically, but also financially," he said. "Please be sure you document any evidence you may have to support your suspicions. By documenting and substantiating your allegations, it will assist with the subsequent investigation and also any court proceedings that may occur."