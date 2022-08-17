Accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound kills Lakes of the Four Seasons 8-year-old: cops

An 8-year-old boy accidentally shot and killed himself at his Lakes of the Four Seasons home Wednesday night, police said.
Lake County sheriff's deputies responded to the Lakes of the Four Seasons residence about 7:30 p.m. "in reference to an 8-year-old male accidentally shooting himself," according to police.
"The child was home alone when he gained access to a handgun and fatally shot himself," according to the Lake County Sheriff's Department. "The case is currently under investigation and being reviewed by the Lake County Prosecutor's Office."
Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez expressed sympathy for the dead child's relatives.
"My thoughts and prayers go out to the family," Martinez said.
The child killed Wednesday night was the second in the Region to lose his life to a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the last two months.
- Portage police say they came under attack and were injured after responding to large brawl
- Valpo man charged after found slumped over in vehicle with syringe in hand, Portage police say
- Teen molested, recorded after sneaking out during sleepover, Porter County police say
- Taxpayer rebate checks finally headed to Hoosier homes
- Man dead after losing control of vehicle on I-94, Porter County coroner says
- Valparaiso begins design process for new Community Sports and Recreation Complex
- 2nd shooting in 3 nights at Hammond park
- Man charged with murder in MLK Park shooting
- NWI Business Ins and Outs: Great Greek Mediterranean Grill, Buona Beef, Rainbow Cone, Portillo's and Twisted Sugar coming
- New Lincoln Kitchen brings a dozen ghost kitchen restaurants to Valpo
- Motorcyclist flips the bird, prompting assault by intoxicated woman, police say
- 1 shot to death in Hammond; mayor shuts down basketball courts at MLK Park after 2nd shooting in 3 nights
- WATCH NOW: Capsized boat spotted in local stretch of Lake Michigan
- Shots fired in Merrillville, 1 wounded, cops say
- Whiting Empanada Fest coming to Lake Michigan lakefront
In July, a 2-year-old Kouts boy was killed by a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Wyatt Luczak was rushed to a Chicago hospital after reportedly shooting himself July 17. He died two days later.
Luczak was first taken to Franciscan Health Crown Point, according to police, and then transferred to the University of Chicago Medicine hospital.
Joseph Hosey is the executive editor of The Times of Northwest Indiana.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!