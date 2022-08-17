Accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound kills Lakes of the Four Seasons 8-year-old: cops

An 8-year-old boy accidentally shot and killed himself at his Lakes of the Four Seasons home Wednesday night, police said.

Lake County sheriff's deputies responded to the Lakes of the Four Seasons residence about 7:30 p.m. "in reference to an 8-year-old male accidentally shooting himself," according to police.

"The child was home alone when he gained access to a handgun and fatally shot himself," according to the Lake County Sheriff's Department. "The case is currently under investigation and being reviewed by the Lake County Prosecutor's Office."

Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez expressed sympathy for the dead child's relatives.

"My thoughts and prayers go out to the family," Martinez said.

The child killed Wednesday night was the second in the Region to lose his life to a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the last two months.

In July, a 2-year-old Kouts boy was killed by a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Wyatt Luczak was rushed to a Chicago hospital after reportedly shooting himself July 17. He died two days later.

Luczak was first taken to Franciscan Health Crown Point, according to police, and then transferred to the University of Chicago Medicine hospital.