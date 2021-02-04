Accumulating snow possible ahead of extreme cold overnight, NWS says

The Region is likely to receive more accumulating snow Thursday ahead of an arctic blast expected to move through the area, experts said.

Starting as early as late morning, a period of light, mixed precipitation will hit, with heavier snowfall to come in the afternoon, the National Weather Service reported.

Snow will be blown to the west by winds up to 40 to 45 mph, NWS said.

In total, snow accumulations could reach between two to five inches farther north in Chicago and its immediate surrounding areas. Communities farther south, such as DeMotte, Morocco, and Rensselaer, are more likely to see three to five inches or higher.

A winter weather advisory goes into effect for all five Northwest Indiana counties, as well as Cook, DuPage, Kankakee and Will counties at 11 a.m. It will last until at least noon Friday, NWS said.

The heaviest snowfall is forecast to last between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Thursday, though it will continue overnight and into Friday. Flurries are likely between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m. Friday morning.

Conditions could be especially dangerous during the evening commute due to icy roads and blowing snow, which could cause low visibility, particularly in open areas, forecasters said.