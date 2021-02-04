 Skip to main content
Accumulating snow possible ahead of extreme cold overnight, NWS says
Accumulating snow possible ahead of extreme cold overnight, NWS says

Snowstorm
File, The Times

The Region is likely to receive more accumulating snow Thursday ahead of an arctic blast expected to move through the area, experts said.

Starting as early as late morning, a period of light, mixed precipitation will hit, with heavier snowfall to come in the afternoon, the National Weather Service reported.

Snow will be blown to the west by winds up to 40 to 45 mph, NWS said.

In total, snow accumulations could reach between two to five inches farther north in Chicago and its immediate surrounding areas. Communities farther south, such as DeMotte, Morocco, and Rensselaer, are more likely to see three to five inches or higher.

A winter weather advisory goes into effect for all five Northwest Indiana counties, as well as Cook, DuPage, Kankakee and Will counties at 11 a.m. It will last until at least noon Friday, NWS said.

The heaviest snowfall is forecast to last between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Thursday, though it will continue overnight and into Friday. Flurries are likely between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m. Friday morning.

Conditions could be especially dangerous during the evening commute due to icy roads and blowing snow, which could cause low visibility, particularly in open areas, forecasters said.

Thursday evening is also when temperatures will fall sharply and could cause any wet spots to freeze. A blast of arctic air could bring some of the harshest cold of the winter yet for the area.

High temperatures between 10 and 15 degrees were predicted Friday and Saturday. Sunday's high temperature could rise only into the single digits, forecasters said.

Forecasters urged the public to exercise caution while driving and to prepare in advance for extreme cold.

Heavy rain caused flooding, while ice caused slick roads across Northwest Indiana on Saturday.

