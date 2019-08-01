CROWN POINT — A special judge is reaffirming a Cedar Lake man is still scheduled to be tried later this month on a charge he killed his attorney last summer.
William "Bill" Landske, 84, is scheduled to face a jury Aug. 26 over a murder count alleging he fatally shot T. Edward Page, a prominent defense attorney and former judicial magistrate Aug. 15, 2018, at the victim’s Hobart residence.
Landske is pleading not guilty.
Because many local court officials were friends of Page, the Indiana Supreme Court appointed a judge outside Lake County to hear the case — Benton County Circuit Court Rex W. Kepner, who normally serves in Fowler, Indiana, about 60 miles south of Crown Point.
Kepner had scheduled a pre-trial hearing 8:30 a.m. Thursday in Lake Criminal Court Room 1 in Crown Point.
Kepner wasn’t in court at that time, although Landske’s defense attorney, Scott King, did appear briefly.
Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez, the presiding judge of Room 1, announced later that morning to members of the public in the courtroom that there would be no hearing and that Kepner had informed his court staff the Aug. 26 trial remains on schedule.
Kepner earlier granted two postponements of the trial to give the defense more preparation time, but warned last April he wouldn’t put it off any longer.
The trial is expected to last about a week.
Hobart police were called Aug. 15, 2018, to Page’s home in the 1200 block of West Fourth Street and found Page lying outside, where he had been shot four times while greeting Landske and two of his daughters.
Page, 64, had known the Landske family personally, professionally and politically for years.
William Landske is a former Cedar Lake town councilman and was the husband of the late Sue Landske, a former state senator and local elected official. Page eulogized her at her funeral in 2015.
Page also had been organizing the Landske family’s financial records and advising them in a dispute they were having over family assets.
William Landske and his daughters had come that day to pick up some family tax documents.
William Landske told police he shot Page because he was upset about the attorney's work on his late wife's taxes.