Accused meth dealers among 4 arrested after rural LaPorte County traffic stop

Four people were arrested after officers discovered "a significant amount" of illegal drugs and paraphernalia in a stolen vehicle on U.S. 20 in rural LaPorte County.

Deputies with the LaPorte County Sheriff's Office were advised at 1:28 p.m. Sunday of a stolen vehicle in the area of U.S. 20 and County Road 700 East.

The vehicle, a yellow box truck, was reported stolen earlier in the morning, according to a news release. As deputies responded to the area, they learned the truck was seen traveling westbound on Bootjack Road, the release stated.

A sheriff's deputy observed a truck matching the description traveling on westbound U.S. 20 near County Road 250 East, the release states.

He caught up to the truck near U.S. 20 and CR 200 East, observed the vehicle travel left center, veer back across the lane and cross over the white fog line and onto the rumble strips.

The deputy confirmed the license plate matched that of the reported stolen vehicle, and he initiated a traffic stop near U.S. 20 and Fail Road with a second deputy.

At that time, the four people in the truck were "removed, identified and secured." the release states.