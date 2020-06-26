ACLU sues Fort Wayne, sheriff to halt use of tear gas

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Demonstrators protesting police brutality sued the city of Fort Wayne and the Allen County sheriff on Friday to halt the use of tear gas, other chemical agents and projectiles against them.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana filed the federal lawsuit on behalf of individual protesters. It seeks an injunction and damages. The lawsuit argues that the use of chemical agents and projectiles for crowd control violates the First and Fourth Amendments.

The Fort Wayne Police Department and members of the Allen County Sheriff’s Department have fired tear gas, rubber bullets and pepper spray at protesters during demonstrations following the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, the ACLU said.

The Associated Press on Friday left phone messages seeking comment for representatives of the city and the sheriff.

The ACLU filed a similar lawsuit against the city of Indianapolis last week.