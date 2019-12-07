{{featured_button_text}}
Prescribed burn image

The controlled burn will be on Saturday and efforts will be focused west of North Lake Street and north of U.S. 12 in the Miller neighborhood of Gary. 

 John Scheibel, file, The Times

GARY —Indiana Dunes National Park plans to burn an estimated 397 acres of park land in Gary's Miller neighborhood.

The prescribed burn will be on Saturday and efforts will be focused west of North Lake Street and north of U.S. 12, said Micah Bell, fire information officer for the Great Lakes Fire Management Zone.

The fires are aimed to restore native black oak savannah ecosystems in the Miller area and will reduce wildfire threats to nearby parks and neighborhoods.

An interactive map of the prescribed burns is available online at http://bit.ly/Fall2019PrescribedFires and additional updates will be posted on the National Park's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/IndianaDunesNP.

