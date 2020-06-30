You are the owner of this article.
ACT adds 3 national test dates after spring postponements
ACT adds 3 national test dates after spring postponements

ACT Online

A computer-based practice ACT English test is displayed on a computer monitor Wednesday, May 6, 2015, in Washington. 

 Associated Press

The ACT is adding three new national testing days after coronavirus precautions led to postponed testing this spring.

The ACT will offer tests on one additional September test date and two October dates, the test provider announced last week.

This brings ACT test opportunities to eight dates through December, according to an ACT news release.

The ACT postponed its April 4 national test date to June as school buildings across the country closed during the pandemic.

ACT to offer flexible summer exams, at-home testing this fall

ACT providers say the new test dates will give students the opportunity to receive their full test score, applicable for college admissions decisions, scholarship opportunities and more.

A number of local and state universities, including IU Northwest and Purdue Northwest, are waiving fall test score requirements in light of postponed and canceled standardized testing opportunities.

The new ACT testing schedule includes national dates on Sept. 12, Sept. 13, Sept. 19 (new), Oct. 10 (new), Oct. 17 (new), Oct. 24, Oct. 25 and Dec. 12.

IUN to waive SAT and ACT test scores for fall 2020 admission

Social distancing requirements and screening, as used during the June ACT administration, will be implemented in all testing centers, according to an ACT release. These precautions will be followed for the July 18 test date, as well.

Students can register for September and October non-Saturday test dates at the end of July. More information about fall test registration is available on the ACT's website at www.act.org.

