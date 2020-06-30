ACT adds 3 national test dates after spring postponements

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The ACT is adding three new national testing days after coronavirus precautions led to postponed testing this spring.

The ACT will offer tests on one additional September test date and two October dates, the test provider announced last week.

This brings ACT test opportunities to eight dates through December, according to an ACT news release.

The ACT postponed its April 4 national test date to June as school buildings across the country closed during the pandemic.

ACT providers say the new test dates will give students the opportunity to receive their full test score, applicable for college admissions decisions, scholarship opportunities and more.

A number of local and state universities, including IU Northwest and Purdue Northwest, are waiving fall test score requirements in light of postponed and canceled standardized testing opportunities.

The new ACT testing schedule includes national dates on Sept. 12, Sept. 13, Sept. 19 (new), Oct. 10 (new), Oct. 17 (new), Oct. 24, Oct. 25 and Dec. 12.