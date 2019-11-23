PORTAGE — A bar melee of 20 to 30 people ended in what police deemed an “active running gun battle” in front of the bar, where more than 30 spent shell casings were found and three people were shot, police said.
At 2:17 a.m. Saturday police responded to Sunset Bar at 5844 U.S. Hwy 6 in Portage after shots were reported in the area, Portage police Chief Troy Williams said.
Officers nearby arrived quickly at the scene, to see several cars scrambling out of the bar parking lot, some with their headlights off.
There were about 80 people still in the parking lot, many of which were still fighting when officers arrived, Williams said. Police found themselves vastly outnumbered, working to break up the numerous fights.
While navigating the embattled group, officers learned three people had been shot.
A Gary man was shot in the abdomen, an East Chicago man was shot in his left hand and a Kentucky man suffered a gunshot wound to his left arm, Williams said. Two of the men were taken to a hospital by the Portage Fire Department and the Kentucky man was taken to the hospital by a friend.
In addition, one Gary man went to the hospital after he was hit with a bar stool and suffered a cut on his head.
Officers gained control of the situation and found that most of the bar patrons were uncooperative, claiming to have not seen anything or not know what happened, Williams said.
However, some witnesses informed police that after 1:45 a.m., a fight between 20 to 30 people broke out, where chairs and bar stools were launched around the room and tables were tipped over.
“It is unknown exactly what caused the melee, however there are some reports that it may have been over rival neighborhoods outside of Portage,” Williams said.
At that point, an employee turned on the lights and instructed everyone to leave and about 100 people left the bar.
Once in the parking lot, an argument began between several people which led to a second brawl and “what can only be described as an active running gun battle,” Williams said.
Investigators found more than 30 spent shell casings from a variety of weapons ranging from a handgun to a rifle. The caliber of the casings were 9 mm, .40 caliber, 45 caliber and 5.56 caliber. The exchange left several cars with bullet holes as well as a neighboring business with damage from the shooting.
Because people at the scene were not cooperative with police, no one has been taken into custody at this time, Williams said. However, police are currently pursuing charges and will continue to interview individuals they identified at the scene as well as the gunshot wound victims.
“Lastly, I want to assure our community that we will not tolerate this kind of incident and we will utilize all possible resources, actions and remedies to make that happen,” Williams said. “A copy of our report will be sent Indiana State Excise Police for their follow-up.”
