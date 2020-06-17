Activists push for new police oversight board in Chicago

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CHICAGO — A couple hundred activists gathered outside of Chicago City Hall on Wednesday to call on the mayor and City Council to create a new elected board that would have the power to investigate and fire police officers.

The activists hope to persuade Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the council, who were meeting at City Hall during the protest, to support what is called the Civilian Police Accountability Commission, or CPAC, ordinance, though they have been trying for months without gaining much ground. Aldermen have been reluctant to support CPAC and Lightfoot has been locked in a dispute about how such a commission might work.

Lightfoot, a former federal prosecutor, said Wednesday that she continues to support civilian oversight of the police but prefers a different approach than the activist-backed proposal.

“I think if people read it and see what it's calling for, there are a number of things that are highly concerning, and I have some concerns about the legality of other parts of it," Lightfoot said.

Lightfoot's preferred plan to create a civilian oversight commission over the police force stalled in a City Council committee in March. The Chicago Sun-Times reported that a planned vote fell apart after a dispute over how much power the mayor's office would have in approving police policy.