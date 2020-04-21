Added benefits for families of firefighter COVID-19 victims

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

CHICAGO — The families of Chicago firefighters who died of COVID-19 will receive line-of-duty benefits, Chicago Fire Department officials announced Monday.

The families of firefighters Mario Araujo and Edward Singleton will receive one-year’s salary and funds for funeral expenses. A spokesman says the fire department will also assist the families in obtaining other federal, state and local benefits given families of firefighters who have died in the line of duty.

"Our current situation is unprecedented in the history of our department and will be addressed accordingly," Fire Commissioner Richard Ford said in a statement.

Singleton, 55, a 33-year veteran of the department, died April 14 from complications resulting from the coronavirus. He is survived by a wife and two adult children. Mario Araugo, 49, a 17-year department veteran, died April 7. He was single.