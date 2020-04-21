You are the owner of this article.
Added benefits for families of firefighter COVID-19 victims
Virus Outbreak Chicago Firefighter

Mario Araujo poses in a photo provided by the Chicago Chicago Fire Department. The department says Araujo, a firefighter with more than 16 years of experience died from complications of COVID-19.

CHICAGO — The families of Chicago firefighters who died of COVID-19 will receive line-of-duty benefits, Chicago Fire Department officials announced Monday.

The families of firefighters Mario Araujo and Edward Singleton will receive one-year’s salary and funds for funeral expenses. A spokesman says the fire department will also assist the families in obtaining other federal, state and local benefits given families of firefighters who have died in the line of duty.

"Our current situation is unprecedented in the history of our department and will be addressed accordingly," Fire Commissioner Richard Ford said in a statement.

Singleton, 55, a 33-year veteran of the department, died April 14 from complications resulting from the coronavirus. He is survived by a wife and two adult children. Mario Araugo, 49, a 17-year department veteran, died April 7. He was single.

As of Friday, 109 members of the Chicago Fire Department have tested positive for COVID-19, with 37 having already returned to duty, according to department spokesman Larry Merritt.

