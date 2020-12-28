 Skip to main content
Additional grant support to come to child care providers next month
Village Park Child Care

Children race on the playground at Village Park Child Care in Merrillville in 2017. Village Park is one of more than 100 Lake County child care providers that received funding in Early Learning Indiana's first round of Come Back Stronger Fund grants.

 Jonathan Miano, file, The Times

More help is on the way for child care providers operating during the coronavirus pandemic.

Early Learning Indiana will provide nearly $12 million in grants to child care programs across the state next month as a part of its Come Back Stronger Fund.

Earlier this year, the state's oldest and largest early childhood education nonprofit awarded $13.1 million to 1,025 Indiana child care programs, continuing child care access for more than 45,300 children.

Early Learning Indiana's second round of grants is supported by a new $10.4 million grant from the Lilly Endowment and funds remaining from a previous Lilly Endowment grant received in May, according to an Early Learning Indiana news release.

"Access to high-quality child care is critical to families, communities and our state's ability to recover from the pandemic," Early Learning Indiana President and CEO Maureen Weber said in the release. "Our goal with this second round of funding is to continue helping our state's highest-quality providers to ensure they're here to serve families when the pandemic is over."

Early Learning Indiana expects it will have awarded $25 million after its second round of funding.

More than 100 child care providers in Lake County received funding in the first round of Come Back Strong Fund support.

Licensed and registered child care centers, family home providers and ministries serving children up to age 5 are eligible for the next round of grants.

The grants will be available to centers that received funding in the Early Learning Indiana's first round of grants.

Interested programs must be Level 3 or 4 within Indiana's Paths to QUALITY rating system. Programs at Level 2 with a demonstrated commitment to achieving higher quality are also eligible, according to the release.

Grant awards will vary based on enrollment. Providers serving low-income families will also be eligible for increased funding.

The Early Learning Indiana grants can be used for sanitation needs, additional staffing to help minimize COVID-19 exposure and purchase of material or toys needed to limit cross-contamination between children's use. The grant can also be used toward efforts designed to help address learning loss sustained during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Reliable, high-quality child care is essential for the health development of children and for Hoosiers working hard to provide for their families during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, and it will continue to be needed when the pandemic subsides," Lilly Endowment Vice President for Education Ted Maple said in the news release. "Lilly Endowment is please to support Early Learning Indiana's efforts to help ensure that Indiana's early childhood programs can continue to help children learn and families thrive now and in the future."

