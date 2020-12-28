Additional grant support to come to child care providers next month

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Licensed and registered child care centers, family home providers and ministries serving children up to age 5 are eligible for the next round of grants.

The grants will be available to centers that received funding in the Early Learning Indiana's first round of grants.

Interested programs must be Level 3 or 4 within Indiana's Paths to QUALITY rating system. Programs at Level 2 with a demonstrated commitment to achieving higher quality are also eligible, according to the release.

Grant awards will vary based on enrollment. Providers serving low-income families will also be eligible for increased funding.

The Early Learning Indiana grants can be used for sanitation needs, additional staffing to help minimize COVID-19 exposure and purchase of material or toys needed to limit cross-contamination between children's use. The grant can also be used toward efforts designed to help address learning loss sustained during the coronavirus pandemic.