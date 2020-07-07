After a career in the military, a second life in law enforcement for Gary native

“There is not a lot of diversity out in the county — as a Black guy doing a traffic stop or doing some kind of law enforcement where I am going into people’s homes, that doesn’t go over all that well,” he said. “I had people tell me that this is not an occupation that Black people do — calling me the n-word, being kind of belligerent toward me.”

Johnson said he also got pushback from some Black people he encountered who saw working in law enforcement as a betrayal of the African-American community.

Despite that, he said, he didn’t consider quitting. Tell Johnson he can’t do something, and he will try to prove he can. The insults, he said, just made him work harder.

“That was kind of my thing. I just looked at it like, ‘If I fold, they win,’” he said.

‘A lot of people now, they want to test you’

Being in law enforcement at this moment — during a national push for changes in police tactics in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter protests around the country — can be stressful, Johnson said. He said he understands the protests but also thinks some protesters are unwilling to listen to other perspectives.